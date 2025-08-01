Spike Price (SPIKE)
Spike (SPIKE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 192.55K USD. SPIKE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SPIKE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPIKE price information.
During today, the price change of Spike to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Spike to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Spike to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Spike to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+47.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+14.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Spike: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.45%
-6.43%
-11.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meme
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Spike (SPIKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPIKE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SPIKE to VND
₫--
|1 SPIKE to AUD
A$--
|1 SPIKE to GBP
￡--
|1 SPIKE to EUR
€--
|1 SPIKE to USD
$--
|1 SPIKE to MYR
RM--
|1 SPIKE to TRY
₺--
|1 SPIKE to JPY
¥--
|1 SPIKE to ARS
ARS$--
|1 SPIKE to RUB
₽--
|1 SPIKE to INR
₹--
|1 SPIKE to IDR
Rp--
|1 SPIKE to KRW
₩--
|1 SPIKE to PHP
₱--
|1 SPIKE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SPIKE to BRL
R$--
|1 SPIKE to CAD
C$--
|1 SPIKE to BDT
৳--
|1 SPIKE to NGN
₦--
|1 SPIKE to UAH
₴--
|1 SPIKE to VES
Bs--
|1 SPIKE to CLP
$--
|1 SPIKE to PKR
Rs--
|1 SPIKE to KZT
₸--
|1 SPIKE to THB
฿--
|1 SPIKE to TWD
NT$--
|1 SPIKE to AED
د.إ--
|1 SPIKE to CHF
Fr--
|1 SPIKE to HKD
HK$--
|1 SPIKE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SPIKE to MXN
$--
|1 SPIKE to PLN
zł--
|1 SPIKE to RON
лв--
|1 SPIKE to SEK
kr--
|1 SPIKE to BGN
лв--
|1 SPIKE to HUF
Ft--
|1 SPIKE to CZK
Kč--
|1 SPIKE to KWD
د.ك--
|1 SPIKE to ILS
₪--