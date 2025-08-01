SPLASH AI Price (SPLASH)
SPLASH AI (SPLASH) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 20.69K USD. SPLASH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SPLASH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPLASH price information.
During today, the price change of SPLASH AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SPLASH AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SPLASH AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SPLASH AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+59.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-21.30%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SPLASH AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.19%
-8.01%
+1.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Splash AI combines the strengths of AI-powered crypto analyst (@aixbt_agent) and investment DAO management (@Vader_AI_) while utilizing the innovative blockchain capabilities of the SUI Network. As the AIXBT of the SUI Network, SplashAI specializes in delivering crypto market intelligence, automating the tracking of market trends, interpreting data, and providing insights, narrative analysis, price data, and market trend predictions. As a financial agent akin to VaderAI, it will specialize in DAO asset management utilizing real-time market analysis to optimize investment strategies and build robust portfolios.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of SPLASH AI (SPLASH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPLASH token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SPLASH to VND
₫--
|1 SPLASH to AUD
A$--
|1 SPLASH to GBP
￡--
|1 SPLASH to EUR
€--
|1 SPLASH to USD
$--
|1 SPLASH to MYR
RM--
|1 SPLASH to TRY
₺--
|1 SPLASH to JPY
¥--
|1 SPLASH to ARS
ARS$--
|1 SPLASH to RUB
₽--
|1 SPLASH to INR
₹--
|1 SPLASH to IDR
Rp--
|1 SPLASH to KRW
₩--
|1 SPLASH to PHP
₱--
|1 SPLASH to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SPLASH to BRL
R$--
|1 SPLASH to CAD
C$--
|1 SPLASH to BDT
৳--
|1 SPLASH to NGN
₦--
|1 SPLASH to UAH
₴--
|1 SPLASH to VES
Bs--
|1 SPLASH to CLP
$--
|1 SPLASH to PKR
Rs--
|1 SPLASH to KZT
₸--
|1 SPLASH to THB
฿--
|1 SPLASH to TWD
NT$--
|1 SPLASH to AED
د.إ--
|1 SPLASH to CHF
Fr--
|1 SPLASH to HKD
HK$--
|1 SPLASH to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SPLASH to MXN
$--
|1 SPLASH to PLN
zł--
|1 SPLASH to RON
лв--
|1 SPLASH to SEK
kr--
|1 SPLASH to BGN
лв--
|1 SPLASH to HUF
Ft--
|1 SPLASH to CZK
Kč--
|1 SPLASH to KWD
د.ك--
|1 SPLASH to ILS
₪--