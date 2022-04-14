SPLASH AI (SPLASH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SPLASH AI (SPLASH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SPLASH AI (SPLASH) Information Splash AI combines the strengths of AI-powered crypto analyst (@aixbt_agent) and investment DAO management (@Vader_AI_) while utilizing the innovative blockchain capabilities of the SUI Network. As the AIXBT of the SUI Network, SplashAI specializes in delivering crypto market intelligence, automating the tracking of market trends, interpreting data, and providing insights, narrative analysis, price data, and market trend predictions. As a financial agent akin to VaderAI, it will specialize in DAO asset management utilizing real-time market analysis to optimize investment strategies and build robust portfolios. Official Website: https://splashai.io/ Whitepaper: https://splashai.io/ Buy SPLASH Now!

SPLASH AI (SPLASH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SPLASH AI (SPLASH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.27K $ 18.27K $ 18.27K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.27K $ 18.27K $ 18.27K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about SPLASH AI (SPLASH) price

SPLASH AI (SPLASH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SPLASH AI (SPLASH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPLASH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPLASH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPLASH's tokenomics, explore SPLASH token's live price!

SPLASH Price Prediction Want to know where SPLASH might be heading? Our SPLASH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SPLASH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!