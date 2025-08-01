What is Splash Token (SPLASH)

$SPLASH is a tap-to-earn gaming token on TON (The Open Network), developed by P00LS Games, a Web3 gaming publisher on Telegram. It is designed to reward players for in-game engagement, referrals, and ecosystem participation. Players earn $SPLASH through gameplay and can stake their tokens for additional rewards, increasing their airdrop multipliers and potential future earnings. The token is distributed through a structured airdrop system spanning four phases over six months, with staking and liquidity incentives driving long-term value. $SPLASH also integrates farming on STON.fi, allowing users to provide liquidity and earn rewards. As the primary token for casual gaming within P00LS Games, it will serve as a foundational asset for future gaming tokens and reward mechanisms. $SPLASH is tradable on decentralized and centralized exchanges (as of 3/7), with STON.fi and MEXC being the first official trading venues. The project emphasizes fair distribution, transparency, and sustainable token utility within the broader P00LS Games ecosystem.

