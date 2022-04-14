Splashing Staked SEI (SPSEI) Tokenomics
Splashing is a liquid staking protocol built on the SEI EVM. By staking SEI tokens, users receive spSEI (staked SEI) in return. spSEI represents a user’s staked position and can be utilized across decentralized finance applications, such as DEXs, lending platforms, and liquidity pools, while continuously accruing staking rewards. The protocol optimizes capital efficiency, ensures seamless compounding of validator rewards, and enables instant liquidity through a buffer pool mechanism. This buffer pool allows users to bypass SEI’s standard 21-day unbonding period and access their funds immediately, creating a flexible and efficient staking experience. In addition, spSEI functions as a yield-bearing token that reflects validator rewards automatically, making it suitable as collateral across multiple DeFi protocols.
Understanding the tokenomics of Splashing Staked SEI (SPSEI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPSEI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPSEI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.