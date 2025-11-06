Splendor (SPLD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.395211 24H High $ 0.420842 All Time High $ 0.499325 Lowest Price $ 0.162659 Price Change (1H) +1.05% Price Change (1D) -0.46% Price Change (7D) +100.11%

Splendor (SPLD) real-time price is $0.402991. Over the past 24 hours, SPLD traded between a low of $ 0.395211 and a high of $ 0.420842, showing active market volatility. SPLD's all-time high price is $ 0.499325, while its all-time low price is $ 0.162659.

In terms of short-term performance, SPLD has changed by +1.05% over the past hour, -0.46% over 24 hours, and +100.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Splendor (SPLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.51M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.48B Circulation Supply 3.74M Total Supply 26,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Splendor is $ 1.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPLD is 3.74M, with a total supply of 26000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.48B.