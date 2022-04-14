SPQR (SPQR) Information

SPQR is a meme token inspired by the legacy of Rome and the forward-thinking vision of Elon Musk. The name comes from the Latin phrase Senatus Populusque Romanus, meaning "The Senate and People of Rome," which symbolized unity and power in one of history’s greatest civilizations.

Our project seeks to bring this spirit into the world of cryptocurrency, combining community-driven values with the potential for disruptive innovation. SPQR isn’t just a token—it’s a movement that celebrates the strength of collective action and the transformative power of memes in the modern digital age.