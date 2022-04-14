SPQR (SPQR) Tokenomics
SPQR is a meme token inspired by the legacy of Rome and the forward-thinking vision of Elon Musk. The name comes from the Latin phrase Senatus Populusque Romanus, meaning "The Senate and People of Rome," which symbolized unity and power in one of history’s greatest civilizations.
Our project seeks to bring this spirit into the world of cryptocurrency, combining community-driven values with the potential for disruptive innovation. SPQR isn’t just a token—it’s a movement that celebrates the strength of collective action and the transformative power of memes in the modern digital age.
Understanding the tokenomics of SPQR (SPQR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPQR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPQR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
