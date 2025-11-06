ExchangeDEX+
The live SPREDD price today is 0 USD. Track real-time SPRDD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPRDD price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About SPRDD

SPRDD Price Info

What is SPRDD

SPRDD Official Website

SPRDD Tokenomics

SPRDD Price Forecast

SPREDD Price (SPRDD)

1 SPRDD to USD Live Price:

$0.00030687
$0.00030687
+0.60%1D
USD
SPREDD (SPRDD) Live Price Chart
SPREDD (SPRDD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

$ 0
$ 0

-0.09%

+0.66%

--

--

SPREDD (SPRDD) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SPRDD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SPRDD's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SPRDD has changed by -0.09% over the past hour, +0.66% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SPREDD (SPRDD) Market Information

$ 305.89K
$ 305.89K

--
--

$ 306.76K
$ 306.76K

996.81M
996.81M

999,650,000.0
999,650,000.0

The current Market Cap of SPREDD is $ 305.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPRDD is 996.81M, with a total supply of 999650000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 306.76K.

SPREDD (SPRDD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of SPREDD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SPREDD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SPREDD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SPREDD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.66%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is SPREDD (SPRDD)

Spredd is a multi-chain prediction terminal built on top of Polymarket, allowing users across diverse blockchain ecosystems to trade prediction markets seamlessly. Integrated with x402 for intelligent routing and Virtuals ACP for account-abstracted payments and fee capture, Spredd unifies liquidity, reduces friction, and delivers faster, smarter cross-chain market access. For traders and builders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SPREDD (SPRDD) Resource

Official Website

SPREDD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will SPREDD (SPRDD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your SPREDD (SPRDD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for SPREDD.

Check the SPREDD price prediction now!

SPRDD to Local Currencies

SPREDD (SPRDD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SPREDD (SPRDD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPRDD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SPREDD (SPRDD)

How much is SPREDD (SPRDD) worth today?
The live SPRDD price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SPRDD to USD price?
The current price of SPRDD to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of SPREDD?
The market cap for SPRDD is $ 305.89K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SPRDD?
The circulating supply of SPRDD is 996.81M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SPRDD?
SPRDD achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SPRDD?
SPRDD saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of SPRDD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SPRDD is -- USD.
Will SPRDD go higher this year?
SPRDD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SPRDD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
SPREDD (SPRDD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$103,291.27

$3,384.93

$160.39

$1.0004

$1,479.39

$103,291.27

$3,384.93

$2.2988

$160.39

$1.0633

$0.00000

$0.00000

$30.12

$4.421

$0.1717

$0.036140

$4.421

$0.1717

$0.33833

$0.000004345

