SPREDD (SPRDD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SPREDD (SPRDD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 293.25K $ 293.25K $ 293.25K Total Supply: $ 999.65M $ 999.65M $ 999.65M Circulating Supply: $ 996.81M $ 996.81M $ 996.81M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 294.09K $ 294.09K $ 294.09K All-Time High: $ 0.00054736 $ 0.00054736 $ 0.00054736 All-Time Low: $ 0.00024741 $ 0.00024741 $ 0.00024741 Current Price: $ 0.00029969 $ 0.00029969 $ 0.00029969

SPREDD (SPRDD) Information Spredd is a multi-chain prediction terminal built on top of Polymarket, allowing users across diverse blockchain ecosystems to trade prediction markets seamlessly. Integrated with x402 for intelligent routing and Virtuals ACP for account-abstracted payments and fee capture, Spredd unifies liquidity, reduces friction, and delivers faster, smarter cross-chain market access. For traders and builders. Spredd is a multi-chain prediction terminal built on top of Polymarket, allowing users across diverse blockchain ecosystems to trade prediction markets seamlessly. Integrated with x402 for intelligent routing and Virtuals ACP for account-abstracted payments and fee capture, Spredd unifies liquidity, reduces friction, and delivers faster, smarter cross-chain market access. For traders and builders. Official Website: https://spredd.markets/

SPREDD (SPRDD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SPREDD (SPRDD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPRDD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPRDD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPRDD's tokenomics, explore SPRDD token's live price!

