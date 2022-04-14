Discover key insights into sqrFUND (SQR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

sqrFUND (SQR) Information

sqrFund is the first fund that transforms community DAOs’ collective expertise into AI Agents, enabling unlimited startup support and scalable builder success. In doing so, we create the first AI Agents-driven Investment DAO for Web3 Builders.

Investment Thesis: Focus on AI agents that transform collective expertise into actionable support. Target early-stage web3 projects within sqrDAO’s builder network/community. Build a self-sustaining ecosystem of builder support.