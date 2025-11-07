SQUAD Strategy (SQUADSTR) is a decentralized trading and NFT automation protocol deployed on the BNB Smart Chain. The project is designed to algorithmically purchase, relist, and manage Pancake Squad NFTs through on-chain smart contract logic. The system consists of two core contracts: SQUAD_STRATEGY, which handles trading, fee management, and treasury allocation, and SQUAD_TREASURY, which executes NFT listings and automated token burns. Using the PancakeSwap NFT Market as its operational base, SQUAD Strategy autonomously acquires NFTs listed under predefined profit conditions, transfers them to the treasury, and relists them at a calculated markup. Collected proceeds are partially converted into buybacks and token burns to maintain a deflationary supply model. The token integrates dynamic transaction limits, automated fee conversion, and non-custodial treasury management, ensuring transparent and self-sustaining ecosystem behavior without manual intervention. Overall, SQUAD Strategy aims to connect DeFi tokenomics with automated NFT market operations in a verifiable, fully on-chain system.

