SquiggleStrategy (SQUIGSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00138806 24H High $ 0.00265515 All Time High $ 0.00265515 Lowest Price $ 0.00138806 Price Change (1H) +3.66% Price Change (1D) +16.22% Price Change (7D) --

SquiggleStrategy (SQUIGSTR) real-time price is $0.00254264. Over the past 24 hours, SQUIGSTR traded between a low of $ 0.00138806 and a high of $ 0.00265515, showing active market volatility. SQUIGSTR's all-time high price is $ 0.00265515, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00138806.

In terms of short-term performance, SQUIGSTR has changed by +3.66% over the past hour, +16.22% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SquiggleStrategy (SQUIGSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.54M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.54M Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SquiggleStrategy is $ 2.54M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SQUIGSTR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.54M.