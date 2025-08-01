More About SQUILL

Price of Squill (SQUILL) Today

Squill (SQUILL) is currently trading at 0.399451 USD with a market cap of $ 1.00M USD. SQUILL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Squill Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-3.24%
Squill 24-hour price change
2.50M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SQUILL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SQUILL price information.

Squill (SQUILL) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Squill to USD was $ -0.0133986212874916.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Squill to USD was $ +0.2527163101.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Squill to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Squill to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0133986212874916-3.24%
30 Days$ +0.2527163101+63.27%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Squill (SQUILL) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Squill: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-1.24%

-3.24%

+7.99%

Squill (SQUILL) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Squill (SQUILL)

$SQUILL governs $OPEN, an equal-weight index tracking leading stablecoin-networks advancing transparency, composability, and user-led governance. Included protocols should be evaluated on verifiable asset-backing, peg design, mint/redeem logic, safety mechanisms, yield-sharing, and decentralized control. Vote-lock SQUILL to earn fees and a voice in shaping the OPEN index: constituents, weights, and beyond.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Squill (SQUILL) Resource

Official Website

Squill (SQUILL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Squill (SQUILL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SQUILL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Squill (SQUILL)

