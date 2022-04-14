Squirrel Swap (SQRL) Tokenomics
Squirrel Swap (SQRL) Information
Swap with Squirrel: It’s Fast, Rewarding, and Peanuts!
Squirrel Swap is the first Swap-to-Earn DEX on Solana, combining high-speed trading with innovative rewards. Designed for both beginners and experienced traders, Squirrel lets you stake $SQRL to earn $PNUT tokens on every trade, creating a seamless way to maximize gains while engaging with DeFi’s first-ever swap-and-earn ecosystem.
Why Choose Squirrel Swap?
• Earn $PNUT: $SQRL stakers are rewarded with $PNUT—the 2024 viral meme token that reached a $2 billion market cap in just two weeks.
• Low Fees with High Rewards: Transaction fees power the ecosystem, with a portion allocated to purchasing $PNUT and boosting the Squirrel Staking Pool, providing significant benefits for $SQRL holders.
• Community-Driven: Built for meme culture, Squirrel Swap rewards loyal supporters who believe in the fun and future of crypto.
Making a Difference with Every Swap
Squirrel Swap is more than just trading; it’s about giving back. A percentage of all transaction fees are donated to the Pnuts Freedom Farm Foundation, an organization dedicated to rescuing and caring for animals in need. Every trade helps support this noble cause, blending DeFi innovation with philanthropy.
Squirrel Swap (SQRL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Squirrel Swap (SQRL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Squirrel Swap (SQRL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Squirrel Swap (SQRL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SQRL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SQRL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SQRL's tokenomics, explore SQRL token's live price!
SQRL Price Prediction
Want to know where SQRL might be heading? Our SQRL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.