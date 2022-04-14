Stability (STBL) Tokenomics
Stability (STBL) Information
Stability: AI-Driven Asset Management Protocol
Stability revolutionises DeFi by complex profitable yield strategies and utilising AI-driven tools to optimise returns for users across Sonic. Through its unique architecture, Stability rapidly deploys automated asset management solutions, offering seamless portfolio optimisation for everyone.
Empowered by smart contracts, Stability employs a set of investment strategies that automatically amplify user rewards across diverse liquidity pools, automated market making projects, and other lucrative yield farming avenues within the DeFi ecosystem.
Stability (STBL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stability (STBL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Stability (STBL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Stability (STBL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STBL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STBL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand STBL's tokenomics, explore STBL token's live price!
STBL Price Prediction
Want to know where STBL might be heading? Our STBL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.