Stables Labs Staked USDX Price (SUSDX)
Stables Labs Staked USDX (SUSDX) is currently trading at 1.1 USD with a market cap of $ 731.05K USD. SUSDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Stables Labs Staked USDX to USD was $ +0.00693428.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stables Labs Staked USDX to USD was $ +0.0139471200.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stables Labs Staked USDX to USD was $ +0.0099231000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stables Labs Staked USDX to USD was $ +0.0249230590222144.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00693428
|+0.63%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0139471200
|+1.27%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0099231000
|+0.90%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0249230590222144
|+2.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stables Labs Staked USDX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.24%
+0.63%
+0.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USDX (Website: usdx.money | Twitter: @StablesLabs) is a synthetic USD stablecoin designed to provide stability without relying on traditional banking infrastructure. Backed by delta-neutral positions across multiple exchanges, USDX seamlessly bridges the gap between DeFi, CeFi, and TradFi. It enables DeFi users to access traditional delta-neutral strategies executed in CeFi platforms. As a crypto-native stablecoin, USDX offers a scalable, censorship-resistant, and highly stable solution for users looking to navigate the world of decentralized finance with confidence.
|1 SUSDX to VND
₫28,946.5
|1 SUSDX to AUD
A$1.705
|1 SUSDX to GBP
￡0.825
|1 SUSDX to EUR
€0.957
|1 SUSDX to USD
$1.1
|1 SUSDX to MYR
RM4.697
|1 SUSDX to TRY
₺44.726
|1 SUSDX to JPY
¥165
|1 SUSDX to ARS
ARS$1,508.914
|1 SUSDX to RUB
₽88.374
|1 SUSDX to INR
₹96.14
|1 SUSDX to IDR
Rp18,032.784
|1 SUSDX to KRW
₩1,547.106
|1 SUSDX to PHP
₱63.998
|1 SUSDX to EGP
￡E.53.482
|1 SUSDX to BRL
R$6.16
|1 SUSDX to CAD
C$1.518
|1 SUSDX to BDT
৳134.398
|1 SUSDX to NGN
₦1,684.529
|1 SUSDX to UAH
₴45.859
|1 SUSDX to VES
Bs135.3
|1 SUSDX to CLP
$1,070.3
|1 SUSDX to PKR
Rs311.872
|1 SUSDX to KZT
₸598.147
|1 SUSDX to THB
฿36.091
|1 SUSDX to TWD
NT$32.956
|1 SUSDX to AED
د.إ4.037
|1 SUSDX to CHF
Fr0.891
|1 SUSDX to HKD
HK$8.624
|1 SUSDX to MAD
.د.م10.032
|1 SUSDX to MXN
$20.801
|1 SUSDX to PLN
zł4.114
|1 SUSDX to RON
лв4.884
|1 SUSDX to SEK
kr10.78
|1 SUSDX to BGN
лв1.881
|1 SUSDX to HUF
Ft385.154
|1 SUSDX to CZK
Kč23.661
|1 SUSDX to KWD
د.ك0.3366
|1 SUSDX to ILS
₪3.751