Stables Labs Staked USDX (SUSDX) Information USDX (Website: usdx.money | Twitter: @StablesLabs) is a synthetic USD stablecoin designed to provide stability without relying on traditional banking infrastructure. Backed by delta-neutral positions across multiple exchanges, USDX seamlessly bridges the gap between DeFi, CeFi, and TradFi. It enables DeFi users to access traditional delta-neutral strategies executed in CeFi platforms. As a crypto-native stablecoin, USDX offers a scalable, censorship-resistant, and highly stable solution for users looking to navigate the world of decentralized finance with confidence. Official Website: http://stableslabs.com Whitepaper: https://docs.usdx.money/ Buy SUSDX Now!

Market Cap: $ 726.97K
Total Supply: $ 663.76K
Circulating Supply: $ 663.76K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 726.97K
All-Time High: $ 1.17
All-Time Low: $ 0.980819
Current Price: $ 1.095

Stables Labs Staked USDX (SUSDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stables Labs Staked USDX (SUSDX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUSDX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUSDX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUSDX's tokenomics, explore SUSDX token's live price!

