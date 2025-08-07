What is Stacking DAO Stacked Stacks (STSTX)

Stacking DAO is a Liquid Stacking protocol that gives users an auto-compounding tokenized representation of stacked STX (stSTX). Stacking on the Stacks network can be complex, given that solo Stacking requires running a node and locking a minimum of ~90,000 STX. Moreover, Stacked tokens are locked for 2 weeks cycles even if performed via a community pool. Stacking DAO eliminates these issues through liquid stacking, and stSTX is already integrated with most DeFi apps in the Stacks ecosystem, unlocking more liquidity for the whole ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Stacking DAO Stacked Stacks (STSTX) Resource Official Website

Stacking DAO Stacked Stacks (STSTX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stacking DAO Stacked Stacks (STSTX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STSTX token's extensive tokenomics now!