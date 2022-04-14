Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) Information stXTZ is a derivative of Tezos' native token XTZ that is staked on Stacy.fi. Stacy.fi is a decentralized protocol allowing users to stake XTZ and participate in the consensus mechanism of Tezos. Staking helps to secure the Tezos network under a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. stXTZ is FA2 compliant token on Tezos which represents a share of the stXTZ staking pool. stXTZ has a value expressed in XTZ which can easily be calculated by dividing the sum of all staked XTZ in the stXTZ pool by the total supply of stXTZ. Official Website: https://stacy.fi Whitepaper: https://docs.youves.com/stxtz/stXTZ Buy STXTZ Now!

Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 643.40K $ 643.40K $ 643.40K Total Supply: $ 838.14K $ 838.14K $ 838.14K Circulating Supply: $ 838.14K $ 838.14K $ 838.14K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 643.40K $ 643.40K $ 643.40K All-Time High: $ 1.06 $ 1.06 $ 1.06 All-Time Low: $ 0.752151 $ 0.752151 $ 0.752151 Current Price: $ 0.767221 $ 0.767221 $ 0.767221 Learn more about Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) price

Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stacy Staked XTZ (STXTZ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STXTZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STXTZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STXTZ's tokenomics, explore STXTZ token's live price!

STXTZ Price Prediction Want to know where STXTZ might be heading? Our STXTZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See STXTZ token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!