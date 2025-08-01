What is Stader ETHx (ETHX)

What is the project about? Stader liquid staking token ETHx is a new decentralized liquid staked ETH. Stader enables anyone to operate and become a node operator with 4 ETH. More details can be found at https://www.staderlabs.com/docs/eth/Stader%20ETH%20Litepaper.pdf What makes your project unique? We are a multi-chain liquid staking protocol with ~$100M in assets across MATIC, BNB, FTM, HBAR, etc. History of your project. Stader started as a staking protocol on Terra 1.0, attaining a $1B TVL before expanding onto other chains. Stader's team is located across the world and operates as a DAO. What’s next for your project? What can your token be used for? ETHx can be used across Balancer, AAVE, Curve, CIAN and many other DeFi protocols.

Stader ETHx (ETHX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Stader ETHx (ETHX) Tokenomics

