What is the project about? Stader liquid staking token ETHx is a new decentralized liquid staked ETH. Stader enables anyone to operate and become a node operator with 4 ETH. More details can be found at https://www.staderlabs.com/docs/eth/Stader%20ETH%20Litepaper.pdf
What makes your project unique? We are a multi-chain liquid staking protocol with ~$100M in assets across MATIC, BNB, FTM, HBAR, etc.
History of your project. Stader started as a staking protocol on Terra 1.0, attaining a $1B TVL before expanding onto other chains. Stader's team is located across the world and operates as a DAO.
What can your token be used for? ETHx can be used across Balancer, AAVE, Curve, CIAN and many other DeFi protocols.
Understanding the tokenomics of Stader ETHx (ETHX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ETHX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ETHX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
