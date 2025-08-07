What is Staika (STIK)

The Staika token is the governance token of the Staika project and the ticker is marked as STIK. STIK can be obtained by purchasing from a designated exchange or by swapping from a DEX(decentralized exchange) or Staika Wallet. The use cases of the Staika are as follows: - Means to receive benefits and rewards within the Staika platform - Payment methods avaiable within the various services provided by the Staika platform - Exchange (swap) means for other altcoins - Payment and exchange methods(swap) for Staika-based Altcoin

Staika (STIK) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Staika (STIK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Staika (STIK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STIK token's extensive tokenomics now!