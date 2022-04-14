Staika (STIK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Staika (STIK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Staika (STIK) Information The Staika token is the governance token of the Staika project and the ticker is marked as STIK. STIK can be obtained by purchasing from a designated exchange or by swapping from a DEX(decentralized exchange) or Staika Wallet. The use cases of the Staika are as follows: Means to receive benefits and rewards within the Staika platform

Payment methods avaiable within the various services provided by the Staika platform

Exchange (swap) means for other altcoins

Payment and exchange methods(swap) for Staika-based Altcoin Official Website: https://staika.io Whitepaper: https://sjbnt.gitbook.io/staika-whitepaper Buy STIK Now!

Staika (STIK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Staika (STIK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 163.93M $ 163.93M $ 163.93M All-Time High: $ 5.58 $ 5.58 $ 5.58 All-Time Low: $ 0.621162 $ 0.621162 $ 0.621162 Current Price: $ 0.652908 $ 0.652908 $ 0.652908 Learn more about Staika (STIK) price

Staika (STIK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Staika (STIK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STIK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STIK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STIK's tokenomics, explore STIK token's live price!

STIK Price Prediction Want to know where STIK might be heading? Our STIK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See STIK token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!