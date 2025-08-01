What is Stakecube (SCC)

SCC is the all-purpose coin when it comes to staking, masternode hosting, exchange and mining. The coin supports various functions in the in-house POS pool with over 20 different coins and various shared masternodes and private masternodes. 1 year POW and POS, then pure POS with a ROI of ~100% p.a. A coin can hardly offer more usecases. Again: MN hosting, Exchange, Mining contracts, Premium Memberships and much more is already or will be available soon!

Stakecube (SCC) Resource Official Website

Stakecube (SCC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stakecube (SCC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCC token's extensive tokenomics now!