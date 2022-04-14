Stakecube (SCC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Stakecube (SCC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Stakecube (SCC) Information SCC is the all-purpose coin when it comes to staking, masternode hosting, exchange and mining. The coin supports various functions in the in-house POS pool with over 20 different coins and various shared masternodes and private masternodes. 1 year POW and POS, then pure POS with a ROI of ~100% p.a. A coin can hardly offer more usecases. Again: MN hosting, Exchange, Mining contracts, Premium Memberships and much more is already or will be available soon! Official Website: https://stakecube.net/

Stakecube (SCC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stakecube (SCC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 165.52K $ 165.52K $ 165.52K Total Supply: $ 16.05M $ 16.05M $ 16.05M Circulating Supply: $ 16.05M $ 16.05M $ 16.05M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 165.54K $ 165.54K $ 165.54K All-Time High: $ 3.64 $ 3.64 $ 3.64 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.01031339 $ 0.01031339 $ 0.01031339

Stakecube (SCC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stakecube (SCC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SCC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SCC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

