What is Staked Aria Premier Launch (STAPL)

Founded in 2025, Aria is the first protocol to bring iconic real-world IP—starting with music—onchain as liquid revenue-generating tokens. Built on Story Protocol, Aria transforms cultural assets into programmable IP Real-World Assets (IPRWAs). Retail investors access income-producing IP through Aria, while institutions scale tokenized portfolios via Aria PRIME. Early offerings include partial rights to works by Justin Bieber,Miley Cyrus, and BLACKPINK. Aria enables investors to co-own IP and earn real-world revenue from streaming and licensing, while creators tokenize and manage their IP with permissioned onchain tools for automated attribution, licensing, and royalty payouts. Looking ahead, Aria will power a permissioned remix economy, where smart contracts govern how IP is licensed, monetized, and remixed—laying the financial rails for the next era of the IP economy.

Staked Aria Premier Launch (STAPL) Resource Official Website

Staked Aria Premier Launch (STAPL) Tokenomics

