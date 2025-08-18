What is Staked BITZ (SBITZ)

The sBITZ project introduces liquid staking for BITZ tokens on the Eclipse chain. Instead of locking tokens via native staking, users receive sBITZ, a liquid token representing staked BITZ that accrues value through automatic compounding every 10 seconds. sBITZ enables users to retain staking rewards while using their capital in DeFi strategies, such as providing liquidity or borrowing. This enhances capital efficiency, unlocks staked liquidity, increases TVL, and supports broader ecosystem activity.

