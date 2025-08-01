More About SFRAX

Staked FRAX Logo

Staked FRAX Price (SFRAX)

Staked FRAX (SFRAX) Live Price Chart

-0.40%1D
USD

Price of Staked FRAX (SFRAX) Today

Staked FRAX (SFRAX) is currently trading at 1.13 USD with a market cap of $ 69.25M USD. SFRAX to USD price is updated in real-time.

Staked FRAX Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-0.43%
Staked FRAX 24-hour price change
61.29M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SFRAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SFRAX price information.

Staked FRAX (SFRAX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Staked FRAX to USD was $ -0.004982846403005.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked FRAX to USD was $ +0.0010046830.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked FRAX to USD was $ +0.0373538450.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked FRAX to USD was $ +0.0429377618862349.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.004982846403005-0.43%
30 Days$ +0.0010046830+0.09%
60 Days$ +0.0373538450+3.31%
90 Days$ +0.0429377618862349+3.95%

Staked FRAX (SFRAX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Staked FRAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.43%

-0.30%

Staked FRAX (SFRAX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 69.25M
$ 69.25M$ 69.25M

What is Staked FRAX (SFRAX)

Staked FRAX (sFRAX) is an ERC4626 staking vault that distributes part of the Frax Protocol yield weekly to stakers denominated in FRAX stablecoins. The sFRAX token represents pro rata deposits within the vault and is always withdrawable for FRAX stablecoins at the pro rata rate at all times.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Staked FRAX (SFRAX) Resource

Official Website

Staked FRAX (SFRAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Staked FRAX (SFRAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SFRAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Staked FRAX (SFRAX)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SFRAX to Local Currencies

1 SFRAX to VND
29,735.95
1 SFRAX to AUD
A$1.7515
1 SFRAX to GBP
0.8475
1 SFRAX to EUR
0.9831
1 SFRAX to USD
$1.13
1 SFRAX to MYR
RM4.8251
1 SFRAX to TRY
45.9458
1 SFRAX to JPY
¥169.5
1 SFRAX to ARS
ARS$1,550.0662
1 SFRAX to RUB
91.6317
1 SFRAX to INR
98.6038
1 SFRAX to IDR
Rp18,524.5872
1 SFRAX to KRW
1,582.6328
1 SFRAX to PHP
65.8225
1 SFRAX to EGP
￡E.54.8728
1 SFRAX to BRL
R$6.328
1 SFRAX to CAD
C$1.5594
1 SFRAX to BDT
138.0634
1 SFRAX to NGN
1,730.4707
1 SFRAX to UAH
47.1097
1 SFRAX to VES
Bs138.99
1 SFRAX to CLP
$1,099.49
1 SFRAX to PKR
Rs320.3776
1 SFRAX to KZT
614.4601
1 SFRAX to THB
฿37.0527
1 SFRAX to TWD
NT$33.8209
1 SFRAX to AED
د.إ4.1471
1 SFRAX to CHF
Fr0.9153
1 SFRAX to HKD
HK$8.8705
1 SFRAX to MAD
.د.م10.3056
1 SFRAX to MXN
$21.3231
1 SFRAX to PLN
4.2262
1 SFRAX to RON
лв5.0172
1 SFRAX to SEK
kr11.0627
1 SFRAX to BGN
лв1.9323
1 SFRAX to HUF
Ft395.2401
1 SFRAX to CZK
24.295
1 SFRAX to KWD
د.ك0.34578
1 SFRAX to ILS
3.8307