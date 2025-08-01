Staked FRAX Price (SFRAX)
Staked FRAX (SFRAX) is currently trading at 1.13 USD with a market cap of $ 69.25M USD. SFRAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SFRAX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SFRAX price information.
During today, the price change of Staked FRAX to USD was $ -0.004982846403005.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked FRAX to USD was $ +0.0010046830.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked FRAX to USD was $ +0.0373538450.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked FRAX to USD was $ +0.0429377618862349.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.004982846403005
|-0.43%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0010046830
|+0.09%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0373538450
|+3.31%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0429377618862349
|+3.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of Staked FRAX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.43%
-0.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Staked FRAX (sFRAX) is an ERC4626 staking vault that distributes part of the Frax Protocol yield weekly to stakers denominated in FRAX stablecoins. The sFRAX token represents pro rata deposits within the vault and is always withdrawable for FRAX stablecoins at the pro rata rate at all times.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Staked FRAX (SFRAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SFRAX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SFRAX to VND
₫29,735.95
|1 SFRAX to AUD
A$1.7515
|1 SFRAX to GBP
￡0.8475
|1 SFRAX to EUR
€0.9831
|1 SFRAX to USD
$1.13
|1 SFRAX to MYR
RM4.8251
|1 SFRAX to TRY
₺45.9458
|1 SFRAX to JPY
¥169.5
|1 SFRAX to ARS
ARS$1,550.0662
|1 SFRAX to RUB
₽91.6317
|1 SFRAX to INR
₹98.6038
|1 SFRAX to IDR
Rp18,524.5872
|1 SFRAX to KRW
₩1,582.6328
|1 SFRAX to PHP
₱65.8225
|1 SFRAX to EGP
￡E.54.8728
|1 SFRAX to BRL
R$6.328
|1 SFRAX to CAD
C$1.5594
|1 SFRAX to BDT
৳138.0634
|1 SFRAX to NGN
₦1,730.4707
|1 SFRAX to UAH
₴47.1097
|1 SFRAX to VES
Bs138.99
|1 SFRAX to CLP
$1,099.49
|1 SFRAX to PKR
Rs320.3776
|1 SFRAX to KZT
₸614.4601
|1 SFRAX to THB
฿37.0527
|1 SFRAX to TWD
NT$33.8209
|1 SFRAX to AED
د.إ4.1471
|1 SFRAX to CHF
Fr0.9153
|1 SFRAX to HKD
HK$8.8705
|1 SFRAX to MAD
.د.م10.3056
|1 SFRAX to MXN
$21.3231
|1 SFRAX to PLN
zł4.2262
|1 SFRAX to RON
лв5.0172
|1 SFRAX to SEK
kr11.0627
|1 SFRAX to BGN
лв1.9323
|1 SFRAX to HUF
Ft395.2401
|1 SFRAX to CZK
Kč24.295
|1 SFRAX to KWD
د.ك0.34578
|1 SFRAX to ILS
₪3.8307