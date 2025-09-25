The live Staked IP price today is 11.46 USD. Track real-time STIP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore STIP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Staked IP price today is 11.46 USD. Track real-time STIP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore STIP price trend easily at MEXC now.

Staked IP Price (STIP)

1 STIP to USD Live Price:

$11.5
$11.5
-7.40%1D
USD
Staked IP (STIP) Live Price Chart
Staked IP (STIP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 11.5
$ 11.5
24H Low
$ 13.4
$ 13.4
24H High

$ 11.5
$ 11.5

$ 13.4
$ 13.4

$ 15.09
$ 15.09

$ 11.54
$ 11.54

-2.81%

-7.81%

--

--

Staked IP (STIP) real-time price is $11.46. Over the past 24 hours, STIP traded between a low of $ 11.5 and a high of $ 13.4, showing active market volatility. STIP's all-time high price is $ 15.09, while its all-time low price is $ 11.54.

In terms of short-term performance, STIP has changed by -2.81% over the past hour, -7.81% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked IP (STIP) Market Information

$ 14.45M
$ 14.45M

--
--

$ 14.45M
$ 14.45M

1.26M
1.26M

1,256,950.57710592
1,256,950.57710592

The current Market Cap of Staked IP is $ 14.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STIP is 1.26M, with a total supply of 1256950.57710592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.45M.

Staked IP (STIP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Staked IP to USD was $ -0.97175566475465.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked IP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked IP to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked IP to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.97175566475465-7.81%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Staked IP (STIP)

Staked IP Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Staked IP (STIP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Staked IP (STIP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Staked IP.

Check the Staked IP price prediction now!

STIP to Local Currencies

Staked IP (STIP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Staked IP (STIP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STIP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Staked IP (STIP)

How much is Staked IP (STIP) worth today?
The live STIP price in USD is 11.46 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current STIP to USD price?
The current price of STIP to USD is $ 11.46. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Staked IP?
The market cap for STIP is $ 14.45M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of STIP?
The circulating supply of STIP is 1.26M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of STIP?
STIP achieved an ATH price of 15.09 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of STIP?
STIP saw an ATL price of 11.54 USD.
What is the trading volume of STIP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for STIP is -- USD.
Will STIP go higher this year?
STIP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out STIP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
