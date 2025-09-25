Staked IP (STIP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 11.5 $ 11.5 $ 11.5 24H Low $ 13.4 $ 13.4 $ 13.4 24H High 24H Low $ 11.5$ 11.5 $ 11.5 24H High $ 13.4$ 13.4 $ 13.4 All Time High $ 15.09$ 15.09 $ 15.09 Lowest Price $ 11.54$ 11.54 $ 11.54 Price Change (1H) -2.81% Price Change (1D) -7.81% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Staked IP (STIP) real-time price is $11.46. Over the past 24 hours, STIP traded between a low of $ 11.5 and a high of $ 13.4, showing active market volatility. STIP's all-time high price is $ 15.09, while its all-time low price is $ 11.54.

In terms of short-term performance, STIP has changed by -2.81% over the past hour, -7.81% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked IP (STIP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.45M$ 14.45M $ 14.45M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.45M$ 14.45M $ 14.45M Circulation Supply 1.26M 1.26M 1.26M Total Supply 1,256,950.57710592 1,256,950.57710592 1,256,950.57710592

The current Market Cap of Staked IP is $ 14.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STIP is 1.26M, with a total supply of 1256950.57710592. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.45M.