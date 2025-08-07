More About SKCS

Staked KCS Price (SKCS)

Staked KCS (SKCS) Live Price Chart

$11.8
$11.8$11.8
+0.10%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
Price of Staked KCS (SKCS) Today

Staked KCS (SKCS) is currently trading at 11.78 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SKCS to USD price is updated in real-time.

Staked KCS Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.10%
Staked KCS 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SKCS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SKCS price information.

Staked KCS (SKCS) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Staked KCS to USD was $ -0.01252457917169.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked KCS to USD was $ -0.4021220800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked KCS to USD was $ -0.5613723660.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked KCS to USD was $ -0.409923598945706.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.01252457917169-0.10%
30 Days$ -0.4021220800-3.41%
60 Days$ -0.5613723660-4.76%
90 Days$ -0.409923598945706-3.36%

Staked KCS (SKCS) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Staked KCS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 11.78
$ 11.78$ 11.78

$ 11.9
$ 11.9$ 11.9

$ 16.92
$ 16.92$ 16.92

-0.01%

-0.10%

-7.09%

Staked KCS (SKCS) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Staked KCS (SKCS)

sKCS.io is a liquidity staking protocol for KCS on KCC. Users can stake KCS into sKCS.io and receive sKCS. sKCS can be used to participate in other DeFi products to obtain higher returns or unstake back to KCS at any time.​

Staked KCS (SKCS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Staked KCS (SKCS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SKCS token's extensive tokenomics now!

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SKCS to Local Currencies

1 SKCS to VND
309,990.7
1 SKCS to AUD
A$18.0234
1 SKCS to GBP
8.7172
1 SKCS to EUR
10.013
1 SKCS to USD
$11.78
1 SKCS to MYR
RM49.7116
1 SKCS to TRY
479.0926
1 SKCS to JPY
¥1,731.66
1 SKCS to ARS
ARS$15,685.659
1 SKCS to RUB
942.2822
1 SKCS to INR
1,033.2238
1 SKCS to IDR
Rp193,114.7232
1 SKCS to KRW
16,315.7712
1 SKCS to PHP
673.9338
1 SKCS to EGP
￡E.570.741
1 SKCS to BRL
R$64.201
1 SKCS to CAD
C$16.1386
1 SKCS to BDT
1,427.9716
1 SKCS to NGN
17,957.3142
1 SKCS to UAH
488.1632
1 SKCS to VES
Bs1,507.84
1 SKCS to CLP
$11,426.6
1 SKCS to PKR
Rs3,331.384
1 SKCS to KZT
6,306.1874
1 SKCS to THB
฿380.8474
1 SKCS to TWD
NT$351.5152
1 SKCS to AED
د.إ43.2326
1 SKCS to CHF
Fr9.424
1 SKCS to HKD
HK$92.3552
1 SKCS to MAD
.د.م106.3734
1 SKCS to MXN
$219.108
1 SKCS to PLN
43.1148
1 SKCS to RON
лв51.243
1 SKCS to SEK
kr113.088
1 SKCS to BGN
лв19.6726
1 SKCS to HUF
Ft4,021.8098
1 SKCS to CZK
248.2046
1 SKCS to KWD
د.ك3.5929
1 SKCS to ILS
40.2876