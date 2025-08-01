What is Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD)

Level USD (lvlUSD) is a liquid restaked dollar: a yield-bearing, cross-chain dollar token that's fully collateralized by restaked stablecoins. Staked Level USD (slvlUSD) is a yield-accruing receipt token that users receive when they staked their lvlUSD. Before, stablecoin users couldn't earn restaking yields. lvlUSD offers a solution for those who want to earn restaking yields without being exposed to the price of ETH or BTC. In addition to earning multiple yields from decentralized networks at the same time, lvlUSD can be used across DeFi for trading, lending, collateral, and speculation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) Resource Official Website

Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLVLUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!