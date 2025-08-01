More About SLVLUSD

Staked Level USD Logo

Staked Level USD Price (SLVLUSD)

Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) Live Price Chart

$1.083
$1.083$1.083
0.00%1D
USD

Price of Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) Today

Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) is currently trading at 1.083 USD with a market cap of $ 43.19M USD. SLVLUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.

Staked Level USD Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.00%
Staked Level USD 24-hour price change
39.87M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the SLVLUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SLVLUSD price information.

Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Staked Level USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked Level USD to USD was $ +0.0044047776.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked Level USD to USD was $ +0.0103379931.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked Level USD to USD was $ +0.0167398030346413.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.00%
30 Days$ +0.0044047776+0.41%
60 Days$ +0.0103379931+0.95%
90 Days$ +0.0167398030346413+1.57%

Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Staked Level USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.081
$ 1.081$ 1.081

$ 1.084
$ 1.084$ 1.084

$ 1.091
$ 1.091$ 1.091

--

-0.00%

-0.01%

Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 43.19M
$ 43.19M$ 43.19M

--
----

39.87M
39.87M 39.87M

What is Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD)

Level USD (lvlUSD) is a liquid restaked dollar: a yield-bearing, cross-chain dollar token that's fully collateralized by restaked stablecoins. Staked Level USD (slvlUSD) is a yield-accruing receipt token that users receive when they staked their lvlUSD. Before, stablecoin users couldn't earn restaking yields. lvlUSD offers a solution for those who want to earn restaking yields without being exposed to the price of ETH or BTC. In addition to earning multiple yields from decentralized networks at the same time, lvlUSD can be used across DeFi for trading, lending, collateral, and speculation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) Resource

Official Website

Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLVLUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Staked Level USD (SLVLUSD)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

