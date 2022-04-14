Discover key insights into Staked LOOP (STLOOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Staked LOOP (STLOOP) Information

StakedLOOP (stLOOP) is the liquid receipt token that you get when staking LOOP.

This token will determine your points multiplier, based on which Looping Mode you fall into.

Stake LOOP → mint stLOOP Points Booster: stLOOP unlocks higher airdrop multipliers across Early Adopter, Loyalty, and Loopdrops programs. stLOOP Points: We are tracking stLOOP points based on time-weighted holdings to take into consideration for future utility and governance