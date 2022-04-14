Staked Metis Token (ARTMETIS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Staked Metis Token (ARTMETIS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Staked Metis Token (ARTMETIS) Information Artemis Finance is a liquid staking protocol designed exclusively for Metis Decentralised Sequencer Pools. Users can stake their METIS token on Artemis Finance and receive the liquid token - artMETIS.Artemis offers METIS holders a streamlined opportunity to participate in the Decentralized Sequencer and earn profits. Simultaneously, participating users will receive a liquid wrapper called artMETIS, which automatically accumulates earnings. This single-wrapper mechanism provides a simpler and more unified user experience, eliminating the need for additional costs to incentivize liquidity across multiple wrappers. This approach makes it easier to build a robust DeFi usage scenario. Official Website: https://artemisfinance.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.artemisfinance.io/ Buy ARTMETIS Now!

Staked Metis Token (ARTMETIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Staked Metis Token (ARTMETIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 131.05K $ 131.05K $ 131.05K Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.38M $ 2.38M $ 2.38M All-Time High: $ 96.09 $ 96.09 $ 96.09 All-Time Low: $ 14.33 $ 14.33 $ 14.33 Current Price: $ 18.13 $ 18.13 $ 18.13 Learn more about Staked Metis Token (ARTMETIS) price

Staked Metis Token (ARTMETIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Staked Metis Token (ARTMETIS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ARTMETIS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ARTMETIS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ARTMETIS's tokenomics, explore ARTMETIS token's live price!

ARTMETIS Price Prediction Want to know where ARTMETIS might be heading? Our ARTMETIS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ARTMETIS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!