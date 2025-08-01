Staked Neptune OAS Price (STOAS)
Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS) is currently trading at 0.01270129 USD with a market cap of $ 140.32K USD. STOAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the STOAS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STOAS price information.
During today, the price change of Staked Neptune OAS to USD was $ -0.00061518914959792.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked Neptune OAS to USD was $ +0.0021519071.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked Neptune OAS to USD was $ -0.0004002646.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked Neptune OAS to USD was $ -0.003006089223758977.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00061518914959792
|-4.61%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0021519071
|+16.94%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004002646
|-3.15%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003006089223758977
|-19.13%
Discover the latest price analysis of Staked Neptune OAS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.27%
-4.61%
-3.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stOAS is a Liquid Staking Token (LST) provided upon staking OAS through the Neptune protocol. This token reflects the position of staked OAS within Neptune’s staking pool. Compatible with widely-used token standards like ERC-20, stOAS can be utilized across various DeFi platforms, offering greater flexibility than conventional staking. Notably, OAS staking involves a 10-day unlocking period, which prevents immediate access to funds if urgently needed. However, with an LST like stOAS, users can convert it back to OAS immediately by selling it on a decentralized exchange (DEX). stOAS accumulates staking rewards automatically, creating a compounding effect without requiring users to manually claim rewards. Unlike rebasing tokens like stETH, stOAS functions similarly to wstETH, where value grows and is realized upon redemption. By design, stOAS appreciates in value relative to OAS over time. Initially, the exchange rate between OAS and stOAS is 1:1. As rewards accumulate in stOAS, the token value grows, so users redeem stOAS for a proportionally higher amount of OAS, inclusive of accrued rewards.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Staked Neptune OAS (STOAS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STOAS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STOAS to VND
₫334.23444635
|1 STOAS to AUD
A$0.0196869995
|1 STOAS to GBP
￡0.0095259675
|1 STOAS to EUR
€0.0110501223
|1 STOAS to USD
$0.01270129
|1 STOAS to MYR
RM0.0542345083
|1 STOAS to TRY
₺0.5164344514
|1 STOAS to JPY
¥1.9051935
|1 STOAS to ARS
ARS$17.4228675446
|1 STOAS to RUB
₽1.0188974838
|1 STOAS to INR
₹1.1111088492
|1 STOAS to IDR
Rp208.2178355376
|1 STOAS to KRW
₩17.8138132508
|1 STOAS to PHP
₱0.7387070264
|1 STOAS to EGP
￡E.0.6175367198
|1 STOAS to BRL
R$0.071127224
|1 STOAS to CAD
C$0.0175277802
|1 STOAS to BDT
৳1.5518436122
|1 STOAS to NGN
₦19.4506284931
|1 STOAS to UAH
₴0.5295167801
|1 STOAS to VES
Bs1.56225867
|1 STOAS to CLP
$12.34565388
|1 STOAS to PKR
Rs3.6010697408
|1 STOAS to KZT
₸6.9065804633
|1 STOAS to THB
฿0.4169833507
|1 STOAS to TWD
NT$0.379768571
|1 STOAS to AED
د.إ0.0466137343
|1 STOAS to CHF
Fr0.0102880449
|1 STOAS to HKD
HK$0.0997051265
|1 STOAS to MAD
.د.م0.1158357648
|1 STOAS to MXN
$0.2405624326
|1 STOAS to PLN
zł0.0475028246
|1 STOAS to RON
лв0.0563937276
|1 STOAS to SEK
kr0.1247266678
|1 STOAS to BGN
лв0.0217192059
|1 STOAS to HUF
Ft4.4502779902
|1 STOAS to CZK
Kč0.2734587737
|1 STOAS to KWD
د.ك0.00388659474
|1 STOAS to ILS
₪0.0434384118