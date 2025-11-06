Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.996362 24H High $ 1.004 All Time High $ 1.006 Lowest Price $ 0.987027 Price Change (1H) -0.24% Price Change (1D) -0.26% Price Change (7D) +0.09%

Staked USD Coin (SUSD) real-time price is $0.999037. Over the past 24 hours, SUSD traded between a low of $ 0.996362 and a high of $ 1.004, showing active market volatility. SUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.006, while its all-time low price is $ 0.987027.

In terms of short-term performance, SUSD has changed by -0.24% over the past hour, -0.26% over 24 hours, and +0.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 690.76K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 690.76K Circulation Supply 691.42K Total Supply 691,424.094475

The current Market Cap of Staked USD Coin is $ 690.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SUSD is 691.42K, with a total supply of 691424.094475. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 690.76K.