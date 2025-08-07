Staked VLX Price (STVLX)
Staked VLX (STVLX) is currently trading at 0,00219584 USD with a market cap of $ 0,00 USD. STVLX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the STVLX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STVLX price information.
During today, the price change of Staked VLX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staked VLX to USD was $ +0,0006304219.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staked VLX to USD was $ -0,0004087053.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staked VLX to USD was $ -0,002068630218060295.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0,0006304219
|+28,71%
|60 Days
|$ -0,0004087053
|-18,61%
|90 Days
|$ -0,002068630218060295
|-48,50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Staked VLX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0,00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stVLX is a liquid staking derivative of VLX by Accumulated Finance, which is tradeable on decentralized exchanges and can be swapped back into VLX.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Staked VLX (STVLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STVLX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STVLX to VND
₫57,7835296
|1 STVLX to AUD
A$0,0033596352
|1 STVLX to GBP
￡0,0016249216
|1 STVLX to EUR
€0,001866464
|1 STVLX to USD
$0,00219584
|1 STVLX to MYR
RM0,0092664448
|1 STVLX to TRY
₺0,0893048128
|1 STVLX to JPY
¥0,32278848
|1 STVLX to ARS
ARS$2,923870752
|1 STVLX to RUB
₽0,1756452416
|1 STVLX to INR
₹0,1925971264
|1 STVLX to IDR
Rp35,9973712896
|1 STVLX to KRW
₩3,0413262336
|1 STVLX to PHP
₱0,1256240064
|1 STVLX to EGP
￡E.0,106388448
|1 STVLX to BRL
R$0,011967328
|1 STVLX to CAD
C$0,0030083008
|1 STVLX to BDT
৳0,2661797248
|1 STVLX to NGN
₦3,3473165376
|1 STVLX to UAH
₴0,0909956096
|1 STVLX to VES
Bs0,28106752
|1 STVLX to CLP
$2,1299648
|1 STVLX to PKR
Rs0,620983552
|1 STVLX to KZT
₸1,1754990272
|1 STVLX to THB
฿0,0709915072
|1 STVLX to TWD
NT$0,0655238656
|1 STVLX to AED
د.إ0,0080587328
|1 STVLX to CHF
Fr0,001756672
|1 STVLX to HKD
HK$0,0172153856
|1 STVLX to MAD
.د.م0,0198284352
|1 STVLX to MXN
$0,040842624
|1 STVLX to PLN
zł0,0080367744
|1 STVLX to RON
лв0,009551904
|1 STVLX to SEK
kr0,021080064
|1 STVLX to BGN
лв0,0036670528
|1 STVLX to HUF
Ft0,7496817344
|1 STVLX to CZK
Kč0,0462663488
|1 STVLX to KWD
د.ك0,0006697312
|1 STVLX to ILS
₪0,0075097728