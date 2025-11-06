Stakefy (SFY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0.00170207 $ 0.00170207 $ 0.00170207 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0.00170207$ 0.00170207 $ 0.00170207 All Time High $ 0.00154889$ 0.00154889 $ 0.00154889 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +30.20% Price Change (1D) +53.88% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Stakefy (SFY) real-time price is $0.0017297. Over the past 24 hours, SFY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00170207, showing active market volatility. SFY's all-time high price is $ 0.00154889, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SFY has changed by +30.20% over the past hour, +53.88% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Stakefy (SFY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.70M$ 1.70M $ 1.70M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.70M$ 1.70M $ 1.70M Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,979,406.851276 999,979,406.851276 999,979,406.851276

The current Market Cap of Stakefy is $ 1.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SFY is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999979406.851276. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.70M.