Stakefy (SFY) Tokenomics
Stakefy (SFY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stakefy (SFY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Stakefy (SFY) Information
A concise overview of Stakefy’s mission, technology, and the new economic model of stake-to-access payments.
Stakefy is building the payment infrastructure for the next trillion-dollar market: staking-powered access.
We've created StakePay, the first protocol that enables users to unlock services by staking crypto assets instead of making recurring payments. Users retain full ownership of their capital while service providers earn staking yield as sustainable revenue.
This isn't a cheaper alternative to subscriptions — it's a fundamentally more capital-efficient model that aligns incentives across users, businesses, and blockchain networks.
Key Metrics:
Market Size: $1.5T subscription economy moving on-chain
Current Stage: MVP built, 5 pilot merchants, testnet launching end of October 2025
Projected Scale: 10,000 daily transactions by end of year
Supported Assets: SOL, USDC, SFY (native token)
APY Range: 6-45% powering access across 15+ service categories
Stakefy (SFY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Stakefy (SFY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SFY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SFY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SFY's tokenomics, explore SFY token's live price!
SFY Price Prediction
Want to know where SFY might be heading? Our SFY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for