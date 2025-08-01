StakeLayer Price (STAKELAYER)
StakeLayer (STAKELAYER) is currently trading at 0.00005679 USD with a market cap of $ 55.99K USD. STAKELAYER to USD price is updated in real-time.
STAKELAYER to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of StakeLayer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StakeLayer to USD was $ -0.0000019983.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StakeLayer to USD was $ +0.0000085738.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StakeLayer to USD was $ -0.000001391908325445726.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.75%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000019983
|-3.51%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000085738
|+15.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000001391908325445726
|-2.39%
Discover the latest price analysis of StakeLayer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.75%
+36.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The StakeLayer is a comprehensive yield aggregator designed primarily for BTC (WBTC, BTCB), ETH, and stablecoins like USDT/USDC. Its core functionality revolves around a system of vaults enabling users to stake funds and receive staked tokens (e.g., sWBTC, sBTCB) in return. Additionally, the project incorporates secondary vaults for staking these staked tokens, facilitating the aggregation of yield. Complementing this architecture is a strategy manager backend responsible for identifying the most lucrative yield-generating investments.
|1 STAKELAYER to VND
₫1.49442885
|1 STAKELAYER to AUD
A$0.0000874566
|1 STAKELAYER to GBP
￡0.0000425925
|1 STAKELAYER to EUR
€0.0000488394
|1 STAKELAYER to USD
$0.00005679
|1 STAKELAYER to MYR
RM0.0002424933
|1 STAKELAYER to TRY
₺0.0023085135
|1 STAKELAYER to JPY
¥0.00834813
|1 STAKELAYER to ARS
ARS$0.0769510179
|1 STAKELAYER to RUB
₽0.0045426321
|1 STAKELAYER to INR
₹0.004952088
|1 STAKELAYER to IDR
Rp0.9309834576
|1 STAKELAYER to KRW
₩0.0787654584
|1 STAKELAYER to PHP
₱0.0032671287
|1 STAKELAYER to EGP
￡E.0.0027639693
|1 STAKELAYER to BRL
R$0.0003146166
|1 STAKELAYER to CAD
C$0.0000778023
|1 STAKELAYER to BDT
৳0.006939738
|1 STAKELAYER to NGN
₦0.0869676381
|1 STAKELAYER to UAH
₴0.0023726862
|1 STAKELAYER to VES
Bs0.00698517
|1 STAKELAYER to CLP
$0.05502951
|1 STAKELAYER to PKR
Rs0.0161101872
|1 STAKELAYER to KZT
₸0.0308136861
|1 STAKELAYER to THB
฿0.0018445392
|1 STAKELAYER to TWD
NT$0.001686663
|1 STAKELAYER to AED
د.إ0.0002084193
|1 STAKELAYER to CHF
Fr0.000045432
|1 STAKELAYER to HKD
HK$0.0004452336
|1 STAKELAYER to MAD
.د.م0.0005196285
|1 STAKELAYER to MXN
$0.0010716273
|1 STAKELAYER to PLN
zł0.0002089872
|1 STAKELAYER to RON
лв0.0002487402
|1 STAKELAYER to SEK
kr0.0005480235
|1 STAKELAYER to BGN
лв0.0000959751
|1 STAKELAYER to HUF
Ft0.0195420069
|1 STAKELAYER to CZK
Kč0.0012050838
|1 STAKELAYER to KWD
د.ك0.00001732095
|1 STAKELAYER to ILS
₪0.000193086