StakeStone Berachain Vault Token Price (BERASTONE)
StakeStone Berachain Vault Token (BERASTONE) is currently trading at 3,679.62 USD with a market cap of $ 21.52M USD. BERASTONE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of StakeStone Berachain Vault Token to USD was $ -184.60868158828.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StakeStone Berachain Vault Token to USD was $ +1,870.2066048960.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StakeStone Berachain Vault Token to USD was $ +1,733.1138986700.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StakeStone Berachain Vault Token to USD was $ +1,853.4341115015828.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -184.60868158828
|-4.77%
|30 Days
|$ +1,870.2066048960
|+50.83%
|60 Days
|$ +1,733.1138986700
|+47.10%
|90 Days
|$ +1,853.4341115015828
|+101.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of StakeStone Berachain Vault Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.27%
-4.77%
+2.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StakeStone’s Berachain Vault, featuring two new yield-bearing assets: beraSTONE and the upcoming beraSBTC. The Berachain Vault is your gateway to engaging early with Berachain’s ecosystem, offering exceptional composability and flexibility by leveraging beraSTONE and beraSBTC within DeFi. As part of StakeStone’s liquidity infrastructure, the Berachain Vault enables users to explore Boyco, participate in Berachain’s Proof of Liquidity (PoL), and effortlessly earn multiple rewards. Additionally, beraSTONE and beraSBTC integrate seamlessly with top-tier DeFi platforms, allowing users to create advanced strategies and maximize yields on Berachain.
