What is StakeWise Staked GNO (OSGNO)

StakeWise is a liquid staking platform that gives you control over how your GNO is staked. Whether you are a beginner, an advanced DeFi user, a solo staker, or an organization that requires a bespoke staking solution, StakeWise will help you stake GNO on the best terms and get osGNO, a liquid staking token, to keep your stake liquid. No matter if you are staking in a Solo Vault or in a Vault Marketplace, you can mint osETH to make your stake liquid. You can also convert GNO for osGNO to start staking with one click.

StakeWise Staked GNO (OSGNO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

StakeWise Staked GNO (OSGNO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of StakeWise Staked GNO (OSGNO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OSGNO token's extensive tokenomics now!