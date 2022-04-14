StakeWise Staked GNO (OSGNO) Information

StakeWise is a liquid staking platform that gives you control over how your GNO is staked. Whether you are a beginner, an advanced DeFi user, a solo staker, or an organization that requires a bespoke staking solution, StakeWise will help you stake GNO on the best terms and get osGNO, a liquid staking token, to keep your stake liquid. No matter if you are staking in a Solo Vault or in a Vault Marketplace, you can mint osETH to make your stake liquid. You can also convert GNO for osGNO to start staking with one click.