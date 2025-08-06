Staking Compound ORAI Price (SCORAI)
Staking Compound ORAI (SCORAI) is currently trading at 4.11 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SCORAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SCORAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SCORAI price information.
During today, the price change of Staking Compound ORAI to USD was $ -0.266893373302941.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Staking Compound ORAI to USD was $ -0.1949299020.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Staking Compound ORAI to USD was $ -0.3867020910.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Staking Compound ORAI to USD was $ -1.313016384978909.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.266893373302941
|-6.10%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1949299020
|-4.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.3867020910
|-9.40%
|90 Days
|$ -1.313016384978909
|-24.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of Staking Compound ORAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-6.10%
-22.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Staking Compound ORAI (SCORAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SCORAI token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 SCORAI to VND
₫108,154.65
|1 SCORAI to AUD
A$6.3294
|1 SCORAI to GBP
￡3.0825
|1 SCORAI to EUR
€3.5346
|1 SCORAI to USD
$4.11
|1 SCORAI to MYR
RM17.3442
|1 SCORAI to TRY
₺167.1948
|1 SCORAI to JPY
¥604.17
|1 SCORAI to ARS
ARS$5,501.9748
|1 SCORAI to RUB
₽329.0877
|1 SCORAI to INR
₹360.5292
|1 SCORAI to IDR
Rp67,377.0384
|1 SCORAI to KRW
₩5,708.2968
|1 SCORAI to PHP
₱236.325
|1 SCORAI to EGP
￡E.198.924
|1 SCORAI to BRL
R$22.605
|1 SCORAI to CAD
C$5.6307
|1 SCORAI to BDT
৳501.2145
|1 SCORAI to NGN
₦6,284.3955
|1 SCORAI to UAH
₴171.387
|1 SCORAI to VES
Bs517.86
|1 SCORAI to CLP
$3,970.26
|1 SCORAI to PKR
Rs1,164.2808
|1 SCORAI to KZT
₸2,210.8512
|1 SCORAI to THB
฿132.9174
|1 SCORAI to TWD
NT$123.1356
|1 SCORAI to AED
د.إ15.0837
|1 SCORAI to CHF
Fr3.288
|1 SCORAI to HKD
HK$32.2224
|1 SCORAI to MAD
.د.م37.401
|1 SCORAI to MXN
$76.9392
|1 SCORAI to PLN
zł15.1659
|1 SCORAI to RON
лв18.0018
|1 SCORAI to SEK
kr39.7026
|1 SCORAI to BGN
лв6.9048
|1 SCORAI to HUF
Ft1,412.8536
|1 SCORAI to CZK
Kč87.2964
|1 SCORAI to KWD
د.ك1.25355
|1 SCORAI to ILS
₪14.1384