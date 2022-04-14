Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX) Information Stakingverse Staked LYX (sLYX) is the non-rebasing liquid staking token of the Stakingverse protocol. Stakingverse is a non-custodial liquid staking platform on the LUKSO blockchain. sLYX can be used in DeFi on the LUKSO blockchain while keeping your staking rewards intact. Stakingverse also offers non-custodial liquid staking for Ethereum via their StakeWise V3 vault and a set up and consultancy service for home stakers. Official Website: https://stakingverse.io

Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 340.78K Total Supply: $ 274.50K Circulating Supply: $ 274.50K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 340.78K All-Time High: $ 1.33 All-Time Low: $ 0.601962 Current Price: $ 1.24

Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Stakingverse Staked LYX (SLYX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SLYX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SLYX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

