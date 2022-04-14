STAN (STAN) Information

7 billion people. 1 billion cups. You do the maths.

Based on the recently viral Stanley Cups, the main focus of $STAN is to become the story tellers of Crypto by utilising our teams' deep animation and production background to produce videos featuring our mascot humorously engaging with Crypto current events. Here is a short example of such: https://twitter.com/StanleyCupCoin/status/1748901399478378595

Beyond the above, the success of $STAN is based on there being only 7 billion people in this world, yet 1 billion cups. If this isn't enough, we are developing a production team to partner with other projects within the space, generating our team revenue which will be used to sustainably fund our own content in making sure that the cup still fu