A charity memecoin on Base donating 100% of trading fees to the Stand With Crypto movement. Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) is a charity-focused token on the Base blockchain designed to support the Stand With Crypto initiative. Every transaction incurs a 5% automated tax, with 100% of collected funds sent directly to the official Stand With Crypto donation wallet. SWC operates with no developer tax or private allocations. The project aligns with Coinbase's Stand With Crypto campaign to defend digital asset innovation, advance pro-crypto policy, and strengthen crypto advocacy worldwide.

Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SWC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) How much is Stand With Crypto Fund (SWC) worth today? The live SWC price in USD is 0.791353 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SWC to USD price? $ 0.791353 . Check out The current price of SWC to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Stand With Crypto Fund? The market cap for SWC is $ 784.65K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SWC? The circulating supply of SWC is 1.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SWC? SWC achieved an ATH price of 3.25 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SWC? SWC saw an ATL price of 0.163063 USD . What is the trading volume of SWC? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SWC is -- USD . Will SWC go higher this year? SWC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SWC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

