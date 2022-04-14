Standard Protocol (STND) Information

Standard is building tools for Web3.0 that welcome newcomers, that invite them in and provide a future that empowers all people in every blockchain.

Standard introduces new kind of Decentralized finance based on EIP-5252, which follows crypto's true ethos from Bitcoin, "not your keys, not your crypto". Standard believes in the quote, "not your keys, not your defi", and it tries to make new finance where one could have true self-ownership of his or her digital asset starting with exchange with New Order and payment with its ecosystem's stable currency, SAFU.