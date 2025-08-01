What is Star AI (MSTAR)

Previously known as MerlinStarter, Star AI is a next-generation AI digital human incubation and asset issuance platform. It empowers individuals, creators, and Web3 projects to launch their own AI-driven on-chain digital humans with ease. By combining AI with blockchain, Star AI pioneers a new era of the AI IP economy. Acting as a Web3-native AI MCN (Multi-Channel Network), it not only supports the creation and monetization of digital human assets, but also enables seamless trading, subscription, and circulation of these AI-powered identities across the decentralized ecosystem. Whether you're a project looking to boost engagement or a creator ready to turn your AI persona into an on-chain asset, Star AI is the gateway to the future of Web3 AI.

Star AI (MSTAR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Star AI (MSTAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Star AI (MSTAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MSTAR token's extensive tokenomics now!