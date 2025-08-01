What is Stargate (STARGATE)

The project aims to support the Stargate initiative announced by president Trump and oracle. The joined ai initiative were announced yesterday by the President in person, and it was explained what the initiative would develop in the field of ai and government collaboration. The project solely aims to support and make publicity about the initiative proposed and developed jointly with several firms and the president.

Stargate (STARGATE) Resource Official Website

Stargate (STARGATE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Stargate (STARGATE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STARGATE token's extensive tokenomics now!