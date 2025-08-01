Stargate Price (STARGATE)
Stargate (STARGATE) is currently trading at 0.00007227 USD with a market cap of $ 72.23K USD. STARGATE to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Stargate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stargate to USD was $ +0.0000010699.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stargate to USD was $ -0.0000162489.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stargate to USD was $ -0.00000599512610448801.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.77%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000010699
|+1.48%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000162489
|-22.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00000599512610448801
|-7.66%
Discover the latest price analysis of Stargate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.64%
-6.77%
-34.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The project aims to support the Stargate initiative announced by president Trump and oracle. The joined ai initiative were announced yesterday by the President in person, and it was explained what the initiative would develop in the field of ai and government collaboration. The project solely aims to support and make publicity about the initiative proposed and developed jointly with several firms and the president.
