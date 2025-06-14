StarLaunch Price (STARS)
The live price of StarLaunch (STARS) today is 0.00704115 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STARS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key StarLaunch Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- StarLaunch price change within the day is -0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of StarLaunch to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StarLaunch to USD was $ -0.0009512347.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StarLaunch to USD was $ -0.0015871343.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StarLaunch to USD was $ -0.00432618333184627.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0009512347
|-13.50%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015871343
|-22.54%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00432618333184627
|-38.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of StarLaunch: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.07%
-3.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StarLaunch is a platform on the Solana blockchain that serves as a launchpad for new web3 projects. It utilizes a dual-token model involving $STARS and $N2H4 tokens. By staking $STARS, users can participate in token sales offered on the platform.
Understanding the tokenomics of StarLaunch (STARS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STARS token's extensive tokenomics now!
